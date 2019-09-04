Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Visa (Call) (V) Stake by $3.12 Million; Macys Com Stk (M) Holding Held by Twin Capital Management Inc

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com Stk (M) by 873.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 111,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 124,740 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 12,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 6.03 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $181.26. About 2.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares to 330,927 shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,415 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 102,319 shares. Pictet North America, a Switzerland-based fund reported 163,019 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 1.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grassi Mngmt holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,344 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trillium Asset Ltd reported 44,762 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 1.39% or 66,330 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 32,944 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp owns 17.78M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Lc owns 83,041 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 1.05M shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Limited Company has 4,746 shares. Harris Limited Partnership invested in 1.12% or 3.91M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments has invested 1.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 22,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,399 shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Prn).