Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised By $22.41 Million Its Merck & Co (Call) (MRK) Stake; Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Sentiment Is 0.76

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Merck & Co Inc (Call) (MRK) stake by 270% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 270,000 shares as Merck & Co Inc (Call) (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 370,000 shares with $30.77 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc (Call) now has $220.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 funds started new or increased holdings, while 21 sold and decreased their holdings in Hudson Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 25.82 million shares, down from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hudson Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) stake by 275,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa holds 77,829 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2.17% or 27,203 shares. Ssi Mngmt reported 5,879 shares. First United Commercial Bank Trust invested in 0.14% or 2,801 shares. 1.02M were reported by Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guardian Inv Mgmt has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Smead Cap Mgmt holds 963,021 shares. Asset has 0.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Magnetar Ltd has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 26,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 97,096 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,774 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 20,682 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 717 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated holds 120,206 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 34,679 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “High Hopes and Expectations for Merckâ€™s First Investor Day in Years – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.0171 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8836. About 503,221 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys Into Hudson Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.64 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56 million for 3.68 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. for 3.83 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 812,600 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.61% invested in the company for 711,775 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.