Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake By $2.77 Million; Shorts at DELCATH SYS (DCTH) Raised By 3600%

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 83.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 62,941 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 12,059 shares with $542,000 value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $47.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 3.55M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

DELCATH SYS INC (OTCMKTS:DCTH) had an increase of 3600% in short interest. DCTH’s SI was 3,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3600% from 100 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.08% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.091. About 40,373 shares traded. Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company has market cap of $1.50 million. The firm is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It currently has negative earnings. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials has $5800 highest and $3400 lowest target. $51.71’s average target is 0.14% above currents $51.64 stock price. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Needham maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, September 13. Needham has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 19. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 19. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $696.52M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) stake by 155,000 shares to 230,000 valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 88,677 shares and now owns 113,677 shares. International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.