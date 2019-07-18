Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) by $28.79 Million as Shares Declined; Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lifted Wells Fargo (WFC) Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 934.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.95M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 822,148 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 15/03/2018 – MTV’s Resurgence Continues As Network Launches Global Phenomenon “Ex On The Beach”; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 23,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 839,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.57M, up from 815,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 7.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Performance Is Starting To Suffer From Dual Class Structure – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBS-Viacom Merger Talk Sends CBS Stock, VIA Stock Higher – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viacom’s Equity And Credit To Outperform In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,703 shares to 4,297 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 315,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Comm by 4,091 shares to 18,244 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic (NYSE:FRC) by 5,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Nisource (NYSE:NI).

