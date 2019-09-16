Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Stock Price Rose; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increased Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Position by $319,023 as Stock Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 422.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.57M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 2.05 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Capacity Up 3.8%; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – ADDS THREE NEW DESTINATIONS TO WASHINGTON-DULLES HUB; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q TOTAL CAPACITY 3.5%-4%, SAW 3.5%-4.5%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Capacity Growth 4% to 5%; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +5%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 148,381 shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 1.43M shares to 872,827 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 259,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,662 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

