Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Increased Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $9.87 Million; Market Value Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $4.99 Million; Stock Value Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.46M shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 09/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUF OUTPUT -0.1 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.9 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Placement Reflects Increased Operational and Fincl Risks Resulting From CBS’s Standoff With NAI

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 531.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $246.14. About 1.13M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 21,200 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $84.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

