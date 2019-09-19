Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Increased By $9.52 Million Its Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Among 5 analysts covering New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. New Relic has $10400 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.40’s average target is 16.85% above currents $61.96 stock price. New Relic had 12 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Cowen & Co. See New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $63.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) stake by 318.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 70,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 92,000 shares with $12.54 million value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) now has $73.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 1.42 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs

More notable recent New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why New Relic Is Falling Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baird names New Relic as Fresh Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Darden Restaurants Posts Mixed Q1 Results – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays starts New Relic at Equal Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.

The stock increased 3.09% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 1.26M shares traded. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has declined 6.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 12/04/2018 – New Relic Announces Executive Promotions Designed to Drive Continued Global Customer Success; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees 1Q Rev $104.5M-$106.5M; 22/05/2018 – New Relic to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 4, 2018; 09/05/2018 – New Relic and Twilio are growing efficiently by getting existing customers to buy more of their software; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Rev $98.4M; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N FY2019 REV VIEW $450.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees FY19 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 37c

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -3.82% below currents $130.48 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 73,895 shares to 26,105 valued at $623,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 62,941 shares and now owns 12,059 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.