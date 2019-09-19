Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake in Yy (YY) as Share Price Declined; Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Holding by $377,402 as Share Price Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.0106 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6002. About 193,027 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 4,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 95,472 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 251,039 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Com reported 56,020 shares. 121,394 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 14,500 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Illinois-based Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Utd Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 26,599 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Old West Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.04M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has 825,810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 1.94M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 5.33 million shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.12% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) or 1.24 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 36,020 shares stake.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 21.51 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 48,437 shares to 123,437 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

