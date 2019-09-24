Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $3.78 Million; Tctc Holdings Has Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $521,125

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 143,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 1.99M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 76.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 49,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 15,268 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 3.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 126,095 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,058 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 95,439 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 124,835 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shelton Capital accumulated 24,395 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 7,527 shares. Goelzer Mgmt holds 0.16% or 30,283 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 162,905 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). D E Shaw & Company Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5.82M shares. Caprock Grp holds 3,634 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 5,260 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 15,858 shares to 341,467 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cla (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,118 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,250 shares to 278,250 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,500 shares, and has risen its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (Prn).