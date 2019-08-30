Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased At&T (Put) (T) Stake by $3.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Capital One Finl Com (COF) Holding by $1.15 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 5.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 508,255 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.88M shares. Sky Grp Inc accumulated 3,746 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 3,082 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 373,521 shares. 7,977 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc. Da Davidson And Co, Montana-based fund reported 32,366 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 0.17% or 75,914 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Lc has 1.35% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Welch And Forbes Llc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 4,748 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 5,270 were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Communications. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 25,537 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 1.66M shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $39.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 237,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 250,644 shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank invested in 53,956 shares. Moors And Cabot has 574,198 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,765 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colonial Trust Advsr holds 35,318 shares. Sonata Grp holds 0.43% or 18,379 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.43% or 129,728 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Cap has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Swedbank accumulated 0.22% or 1.45 million shares. Hartford Management Inc accumulated 42,423 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.58 million shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 10,369 shares.