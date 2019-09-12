Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.68 Million; Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Encana (ECA) Lowered by $6.62 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 7.78M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.92M, down from 9.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 24.24 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 22,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 2,608 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 04/05/2018 – New Qualcomm Venture Will Compete With China’s Spreadtrum, Owned By Tsinghua Unigroup; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 36.32 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 70,000 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 157,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,449 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.