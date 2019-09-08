Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Stake in Merck & Co (Call) (MRK); As Groupon (GRPN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (MRK) by 270% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.77M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 6.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 4.62M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,618 shares to 7,132 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $38.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.