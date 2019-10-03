Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) Holding; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Holding

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 442,749 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.24M, down from 449,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.31 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 206.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 7.39 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Tru owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,784 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has 1.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I has invested 4.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,688 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce invested in 0.15% or 27,487 shares. Grand Jean Management has 259,502 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 1,917 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 138,248 shares. 12,629 were accumulated by Merian Global (Uk) Ltd. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,136 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atlas Browninc reported 6,303 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Trustmark Natl Bank Department accumulated 10,015 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has 28,886 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Argyle Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 190,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,996 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 202,699 shares to 355,142 shares, valued at $19.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 52,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 378,944 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Lc reported 0.35% stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beacon owns 11,306 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca holds 0.12% or 4,043 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Assoc Inc reported 89,984 shares. 63,955 were accumulated by Legacy Cap Prtn Incorporated. Barr E S has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas has 13,386 shares. A D Beadell Counsel owns 42,175 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 1.63% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 97,380 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Company Delaware holds 2.01% or 374,849 shares. Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Provise Gru Ltd Co owns 12,278 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.