Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.71 Million; Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Upped F M C (FMC) Position

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 32,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,736 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 28,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 204,815 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 39,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 114,656 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 3.63M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 22,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,797 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 96,453 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 5,887 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,008 shares. 22,700 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0.03% or 100,046 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank owns 130,913 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 61,736 shares. Hanseatic Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 546 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Advisory Services Networks Limited Com holds 0% or 291 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.08% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Andra Ap owns 30,800 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 118,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “FMC Corporation Carves Out Livent In IPO – Forbes” on October 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why FMC Dropped 21.9% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on January 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp stated it has 464,289 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Lc, California-based fund reported 998,749 shares. Intact Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Loudon Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisory Alpha invested in 0% or 1,127 shares. Oakworth Cap has 4,441 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Co Inc has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 67,767 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 10,654 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 408,592 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested in 0.14% or 22,548 shares. Capital Intl Limited Ca stated it has 36,084 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Fincl Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,701 shares. Ipswich Investment Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,981 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 203,330 shares to 96,670 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.