Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Applied Matls (Call) (AMAT) Position; VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (VRSRF) Sellers Decreased By 41.67% Their Shorts

VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (OTCMKTS:VRSRF) had a decrease of 41.67% in short interest. VRSRF’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 41.67% from 2,400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 2 days are for VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (OTCMKTS:VRSRF)’s short sellers to cover VRSRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Applied Matls Inc (Call) (AMAT) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 25,000 shares as Applied Matls Inc (Call) (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 75,000 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc (Call) now has $42.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 6.95M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 9.64% above currents $45.24 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5400 target in Monday, August 19 report.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 1.25 million shares to 2.00 million valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutanix Inc stake by 65,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Laffer Invests reported 51,330 shares. Earnest Prns Lc accumulated 618,173 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 226,530 shares. Stonebridge Capital Inc has 19,900 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 283,339 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 58,195 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Personal Capital has 6,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 11,340 shares. Ci Invs reported 1.87 million shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ancora Advisors Llc, Us-based fund reported 34,864 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.26% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

