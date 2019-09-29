Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Share Price Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 71.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 49,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 20,281 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 258,554 shares. Thornburg Investment Management owns 565,438 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 913 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.51% or 406,753 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.16% or 11,775 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Management Lc has invested 1.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cibc Ww Markets has 0.17% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 396,111 shares. 22.21M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Schroder Mngmt Gp accumulated 0.24% or 2.31 million shares. Lifeplan Gp Inc owns 23 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 320,938 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.23% or 205,272 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63,297 shares to 113,297 shares, valued at $19.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.96 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,855 shares to 11,722 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,534 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).