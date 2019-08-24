Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Abbvie (Put) (ABBV); As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Rose, Brown Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 162,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 68,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.44 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,618 shares to 7,132 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,125 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Advisory Grp has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,100 shares. Brandywine holds 11.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 161,043 shares. North Corporation holds 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,909 shares. Kemper Master Retirement reported 33,450 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 1.29% or 22,129 shares. Accredited Investors reported 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Axa, a France-based fund reported 728,137 shares. Intrust State Bank Na accumulated 0.34% or 16,655 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt owns 7,658 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 2,754 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 14,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Middleton Co Ma holds 1.8% or 139,291 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 0.12% or 15,274 shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 47,628 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech invested in 0.01% or 4,953 shares. Select Equity Group Incorporated LP owns 191,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.28% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 122,145 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,363 shares. Old Financial Bank In invested in 0.02% or 1,519 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability reported 26,506 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 15,509 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Penn Capital Mgmt Company Inc holds 6,560 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 4,848 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability reported 4,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 11,620 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $320.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

