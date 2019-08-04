Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Holding in Servicenow (NOW); As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Share Price Were Volatile, Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Lowered by $5.29 Million Its Holding

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 104.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38 million shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.43M market cap company. It closed at $4.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 961,580 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra also sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.