Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Boosted Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Stake By $9.45 Million; Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) stake by 318.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 70,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 92,000 shares with $12.47M value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) now has $64.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 6.11M shares traded or 48.23% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 90 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 59 decreased and sold their stakes in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database reported: 41.17 million shares, up from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Arbor Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 35 Increased: 64 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 2,606 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,633 shares. 2,786 were accumulated by Farmers Retail Bank. Scopus Asset LP reported 215,000 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.32% stake. Td Asset Management owns 269,843 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 147,138 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.02% or 715 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 28,559 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp holds 1,888 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust reported 0.1% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 35,903 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 55,000 shares to 65,000 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NYSE:NEE) stake by 57,200 shares and now owns 2,800 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 6.46% above currents $114.06 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 8.99 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for 96,685 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.67 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 1.62% invested in the company for 93,604 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 29,293 shares.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 754,249 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c