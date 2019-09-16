Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies International; Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Its Essex Property Trust (ESS) Position

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 9,901 shares as Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 52,173 shares with $15.23M value, down from 62,074 last quarter. Essex Property Trust Inc now has $21.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $322.63. About 290,464 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its stock rating reiterated as “Buy” by research professionals at Jefferies International. This was revealed in an analyst note on Monday morning.

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in debt purchase and management business in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company has market cap of 385.73 million GBP. The firm identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies, as well as retail chains, student loans, motor credit, telecommunication firms, and utility companies. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services.

Among 3 analysts covering Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Arrow Global Group has GBX 534 highest and GBX 160 lowest target. GBX 246.67’s average target is 13.10% above currents GBX 218.1 stock price. Arrow Global Group had 21 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) earned “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, April 2. Shore Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 380 target in Monday, May 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Arrow Global Group PLC shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 14,988 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 8.12M shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 45,030 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.02% in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.32% invested in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) for 323,863 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 42,810 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW). Andra Ap holds 94,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company owns 6,330 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 0.02% or 119,008 shares.

The stock decreased 0.41% or GBX 0.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 218.1. About 3,008 shares traded. Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56

Analysts await Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $2.95M for 32.65 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Global Group PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Ishares Russell 2000 Indx (IWM) stake by 402,821 shares to 902,821 valued at $140.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 36,220 shares and now owns 206,919 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19 million for 24.08 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Service invested in 0.02% or 239 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0.02% or 2,804 shares. Girard Prns Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 866 shares. Waterfront Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 3.53% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Tiemann Inv Advsr Lc owns 4,169 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Ltd owns 3,543 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 3,658 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 2.29% or 66,490 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 469,600 are held by Aew Cap Limited Partnership. Next Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 441 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Old National Commercial Bank In invested in 0.02% or 1,054 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 164 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $35400 highest and $29200 lowest target. $314.17’s average target is -2.62% below currents $322.63 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ESS in report on Friday, September 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 15 by BTIG Research. The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ESS in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating.