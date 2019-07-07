Arrow Financial Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Polar Securities Has Upped Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding by $6.72 Million; Stock Rose

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 73,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 108,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,752 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, up from 182,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 226,548 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 283,568 are owned by Levin Cap Strategies L P. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 391,130 shares. Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 5.29 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 2.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Investments America Inc reported 52,943 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn has 3,305 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 225,811 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd stated it has 14,949 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,094 shares. Prudential Public Lc reported 6.23M shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prelude Management Llc has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,030 shares. Paragon Associate And Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture accumulated 20,000 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.03M shares. Clearbridge Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6.78M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $16.11 million activity. Shares for $254,800 were sold by GOTCHER PETER C on Tuesday, February 5. JASPER N WILLIAM JR sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 1,960 shares valued at $127,400 was made by TEVANIAN AVADIS on Tuesday, February 5. 3,380 shares valued at $212,723 were sold by YEAMAN KEVIN J on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.21M were sold by CHEW LEWIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.19% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 503,171 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 255,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 17,398 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset reported 6,689 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 25,050 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 82,868 shares. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 116,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 477,748 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.02% or 68,321 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Denali Advsr Lc accumulated 3,500 shares. Management Incorporated reported 113,526 shares stake.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 161,900 shares to 273,000 shares, valued at $23.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 127,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisiti.