Arrow Financial Stake in Caterpillar (CAT) Trimmed by $637,875 as Market Value Declined; Trexquant Investment LP Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.07. About 2.19 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 20,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,422 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 47,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 1.24M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.66 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 85,546 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc stated it has 46,889 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,023 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2.79M shares. Weybosset Rech Mngmt Llc has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 370,093 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Ltd has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited holds 0.07% or 33,079 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or reported 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Smith Salley & Associates holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,247 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0.07% stake. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Com holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 85,854 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 102,688 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 313,666 are held by Asset Mngmt One Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,556 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.02M shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 6,370 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp Inc Inc owns 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 740,743 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 6,255 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 32,674 shares. Cubic Asset Management invested 1.31% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research invested in 14,897 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 27,291 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 33,752 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 148,880 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 8,741 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 31,331 shares to 144,504 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 105,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.