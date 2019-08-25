Arrow Financial Lowered Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $310,070 as Share Price Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose While Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Holding by $4.32 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 22,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 75,865 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 53,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 70,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 73,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (RGRX) by 148,279 shares to 1,721 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,591 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8175.42 down -98.19 points – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen up 6% on positive ruling on Enbrel patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jlb Assoc stated it has 67,933 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 3,986 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 7,642 shares. 3,448 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh. Notis invested in 1.1% or 11,957 shares. St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.02% or 6,977 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Canandaigua Financial Bank & stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.43% or 94,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Bancshares has 0.79% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,668 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 12,201 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 41,200 shares. Patten Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,587 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prns Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mount Vernon Assoc Md has 25,564 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 221.95 million shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 161,061 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability invested in 1.37M shares or 1.73% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.41% or 17,269 shares. First Manhattan owns 383,221 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Llc invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited owns 19.48 million shares. Parametric Ltd Com owns 10.88 million shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 10,546 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Inc has invested 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rockshelter Limited Company holds 138,058 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Mrj Capital holds 61,661 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.