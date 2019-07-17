Arrow Financial Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Regents Of The University Of California Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Arrow Financial Corp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 57.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 6,842 shares with $1.31M value, down from 15,982 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $78.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04 million shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 08/03/2018 – BANKIA BKIA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.5 EUROS FROM 4.02 EUROS; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees `Extraordinary Time’ for Dealmaking; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks

Regents Of The University Of California increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regents Of The University Of California acquired 17,735 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Regents Of The University Of California holds 35,470 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 17,735 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of GS in report on Friday, February 1 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davis Selected Advisers owns 267,202 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 6,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 8,527 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital Company has invested 2.51% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap Ltd Ca reported 2,284 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 34,090 shares. Culbertson A N &, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,729 shares. Sei Invests Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 1.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). National Pension Serv has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Telemus Cap Ltd holds 3,968 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 800 were accumulated by Bamco New York.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital stated it has 39.48 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. Liberty Capital Management has 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 16,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 10,011 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guardian Lp owns 360,686 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 28,400 shares. Parsec Management holds 0.03% or 8,878 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 52,409 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 193,418 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru invested in 0.69% or 71,911 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,153 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 0.86% or 25.34 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18.