Arrow Financial Lifted By $769,284 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Shorts at Fidus Investment (FDUS) Raised By 2.54%

Arrow Financial Corp increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 33.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp acquired 14,246 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 56,801 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 42,555 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $197.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06 million shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. FDUS’s SI was 108,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 106,100 shares previously. With 86,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s short sellers to cover FDUS’s short positions. The SI to Fidus Investment Corporation’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 118,859 shares traded or 21.53% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Arrow Financial Corp decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 2,919 shares to 67,975 valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 14,787 shares and now owns 6,237 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 18.77% above currents $46.56 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5900 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Advsr stated it has 246,058 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.99 million shares. 157,706 are owned by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Com. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct holds 0.65% or 66,918 shares in its portfolio. 269,733 are held by Montag A Associate. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 6.10 million shares. 112,890 were accumulated by Stralem And. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 312,674 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 19,755 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 29,098 are held by Tuttle Tactical. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability has 47,192 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,744 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt owns 291,975 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% or 425,919 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. The insider Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. bought 2,740 shares worth $43,688. 3,100 shares valued at $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $346.23 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.49 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.