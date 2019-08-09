Arrow Financial Lifted Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding by $519,520; Mak Capital One Has Raised Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Stake by $3.48 Million

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 384,794 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $228.09. About 234,634 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,952 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust reported 140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 14,731 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Company invested in 1,090 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 503,535 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 2,648 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. King Luther Corp owns 854,276 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 15,869 shares. Naples Glob Advisors reported 1,071 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 24,128 were accumulated by Moody National Bank Tru Division.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,050 shares to 24,258 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,067 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

