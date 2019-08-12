Arrow Financial Increases Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD); Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $512,725 as Market Valuation Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 24,166 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 44,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 3.66 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 23/05/2018 – MB FINANCIAL – MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDES $151 MLN FEE PAYABLE BY CO TO FIFTH THIRD BANCORP UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 1.06 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1,179 shares. First Republic Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.18% or 11,532 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp accumulated 58,983 shares. 1,130 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Limited Partnership. Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 1,976 shares. Prudential owns 219,624 shares. Bartlett Lc has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 491 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 95 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Great Lakes Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Cape Ann Savings Bank has 0.46% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,025 shares. 2,226 are owned by First Allied Advisory Incorporated.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,050 shares to 24,258 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,101 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MB Financial Acquisition Makes Fifth Third A Buy, Wedbush Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third laying off 30 at Greater Cincinnati location – Cincinnati Business Courier” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) Orlando banker among 40 Under 40 Awards winners – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third’s MB Financial Buyout Approved By Shareholders – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,309 shares. 18,659 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Us National Bank De reported 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 173,944 shares. Advisory, Illinois-based fund reported 14,202 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Aviva Plc holds 0.04% or 260,521 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 0.08% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 87,638 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 0.06% or 109,774 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,636 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co owns 4.82 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 416,837 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,620 shares to 3,895 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 78,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.