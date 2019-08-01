Arrow Financial Increased Position in Occidental Pete (OXY); United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 239,750 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.55M, up from 232,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $188.54. About 726,739 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.68 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,070 shares to 70,894 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,067 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beats, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Ltd Liability holds 37,700 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Charles Schwab Advisory invested in 0.35% or 3.13 million shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 108,000 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Leisure Cap has invested 0.46% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 5,418 are held by Ipswich Inv Communication. Da Davidson & Communication holds 164,243 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wyoming-based Southport Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Grimes Com holds 61,661 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 10,128 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Business Serv Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,710 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.07% or 53,998 shares. Capital Guardian holds 0.31% or 356,365 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Logan Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 302,837 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 7,545 were accumulated by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. 1.14 million are owned by Coho Prtnrs Limited. Paragon Mngmt Ltd holds 0.5% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.34M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Krensavage Asset Llc has invested 9.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shine Advisory Serv Inc owns 514 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 47,635 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 185,004 shares. 13,723 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. 10,935 are held by Cannell Peter B Communications. Philadelphia Trust reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). John G Ullman & invested in 0.39% or 11,450 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv owns 18,411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 50,252 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 5,861 shares to 14,737 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 15,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,391 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcp Div Etf (DLS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.