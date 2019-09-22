Arrow Financial Increased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Position by $588,665 as Shares Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Position In Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Was Boosted

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 196,255 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55M, up from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 33,339 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 29,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited holds 10,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 32 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Cap Management has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 15.66 million shares stake. Amica Retiree owns 3,025 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 58,186 shares. Invesco holds 4.86 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stifel holds 222,841 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 22,997 shares. 18,049 are owned by Moors Cabot Inc. 1.12M are held by Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp. Riverhead Management Llc owns 43,460 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 158,066 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech owns 47,810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 5,200 shares to 25,062 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,336 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Armstrong Henry H stated it has 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.95M are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Iberiabank Corporation reported 63,275 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saybrook Nc has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,400 shares. Barr E S And Comm invested in 0.46% or 33,661 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.25% or 4,772 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 3,271 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 4,684 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.66% or 110.92 million shares in its portfolio. Trinity Street Asset Llp holds 6.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 234,077 shares. Clarkston Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,887 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.34% or 1.02 million shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 11,820 shares to 41,290 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).