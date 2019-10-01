Arrow Financial Increased By $330,095 Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; Oxford Industries (OXM) Shorts Increased By 11.8%

Arrow Financial Corp increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 34.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp acquired 3,085 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 12,015 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 8,930 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 169,515 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) had an increase of 11.8% in short interest. OXM’s SI was 2.62 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.8% from 2.34M shares previously. With 197,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)’s short sellers to cover OXM’s short positions. The SI to Oxford Industries Inc’s float is 15.96%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 7,506 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What to Expect When Oxford Industries Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). 529,435 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability. 24,792 were reported by Sterling Capital. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 8,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank reported 2,834 shares. Northern Trust has 230,143 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 5,433 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) or 26,403 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Paloma Prns Mngmt Company holds 0.01% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) or 4,136 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 17,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 383,264 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 8,705 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd stated it has 11,002 shares. 9,572 are held by Pitcairn Communication. D E Shaw has 0.19% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 805,361 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Conning owns 3,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kirr Marbach & In invested in 3.93% or 149,296 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 864,547 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.12% or 7,822 shares in its portfolio. 193 were accumulated by Sun Life. Intrepid Capital, Florida-based fund reported 69,225 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 13,523 shares. Stifel reported 58,321 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 64,449 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investing: Choosing Dividend Stocks, Part 2 – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.