Arrow Financial Holds Position in Occidental Pete (OXY); As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Chilton Investment Co Cut Its Holding by $987,498

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 36,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.32 million, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group Inc invested in 2.38% or 8.28M shares. Perkins Coie Tru, Washington-based fund reported 2,124 shares. Asset Strategies holds 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 18,079 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.91% or 35.79 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 8,790 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,425 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 382,345 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 2.11 million are held by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 217,978 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc owns 37,716 shares. Rench Wealth has 178,669 shares. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 3,726 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisors Management stated it has 551,304 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 8,095 shares to 52,278 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 198,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares to 25,101 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,067 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Buffett Call Has Investors Buzzing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental urges shareholders to reject activist Icahn’s proposal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.