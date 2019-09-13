Arrow Financial Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by $588,665 as Shares Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Miura Global Management Has Upped Holding by $2.90 Million

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 33,339 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 29,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 2.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.01. About 7.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO After Facebook Breach (Video); 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Sends Letter to Facebook Requesting Commitment to Data Protection; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 30,500 shares to 35 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 11,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,290 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB).