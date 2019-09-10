Arrow Financial Has Trimmed Its Twitter (TWTR) Position by $320,640 as Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Impala Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $18.29 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 29,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 20,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 30,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 14.13 million shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS hires C-Suite successor to champion sustainability efforts – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Draghi Takes Out His Bazooka This Week, Anticipation For This And Other Items Powers Us Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 133,971 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $101.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.84 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings.