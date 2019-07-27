Arrow Financial Has Lowered Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake; Deere & Company (DE) Shorts Down By 0.75%

Arrow Financial Corp decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 13.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,871 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 69,355 shares with $2.93M value, down from 80,226 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $75.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ALL NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD WERE ELECTED FOR A TERM THAT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Cricket-Morgan hopes ball-tampering bans will restore cricket’s image; 04/05/2018 – ReNeuron’s Cancer-Treatment Data is Positive; Morgan Sindall Sees 2018 Ahead of Expectations; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN ON BLOOMBERG TV : LIVE; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.0 BLN A YEAR AGO

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had a decrease of 0.75% in short interest. DE’s SI was 6.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.75% from 6.97 million shares previously. With 2.46 million avg volume, 3 days are for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s short sellers to cover DE’s short positions. The SI to Deere & Company’s float is 2.41%. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,763 are held by Whittier Of Nevada. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.2% or 1.69M shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Vigilant Mngmt invested in 0% or 408 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 290,700 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 250 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc reported 170,097 shares. Beacon Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd reported 540 shares. At Savings Bank owns 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 30,617 shares. Dana Investment stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bowling Port Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 81,599 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 15,961 were accumulated by Insight 2811. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 875,898 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 7,397 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 438,426 shares. Jacobs & Ca invested in 0.94% or 34,670 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3.25% stake. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Da Davidson And holds 0.34% or 124,559 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 3,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.13% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tiemann Advsr Limited Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Choate Inv has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.