Arrow Financial Has Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $774,400; Share Value Rose; Owens Corning Fiberglas (OC) Position Has Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning Fiberglas (OC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning Fiberglas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 849,384 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 30,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank accumulated 5,118 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.23% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 248,094 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Element Capital Lc holds 7,480 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 30,000 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 4,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.02% or 837,200 shares. Park Presidio Cap holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1.05 million shares. 1.98 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.09 million shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% or 690 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associates Inc has invested 0.53% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 4,955 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) reported 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares to 8,006 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 273,352 shares. Profit Lc reported 0.84% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Da Davidson And Company stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smithbridge Asset Inc De has 2.78% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Sun Life Financial has 5,335 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Grp Plc invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 59,314 shares. Essex owns 25,204 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A owns 66,326 shares. 2.74 million were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).