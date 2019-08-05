Arrow Financial Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Brown Advisory Raised Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake

Arrow Financial Corp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 57.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 6,842 shares with $1.31M value, down from 15,982 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $74.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 464,487 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 10/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PUSHES BACK NEXT CZECH RATE-HIKE FORECAST TO 2019; 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6; 18/05/2018 – BRIEF-Goldman CEO Blankfein Is Likely To Step Down In December – NYT, Citing; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco

Brown Advisory Inc increased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 52.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 378,620 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)'s stock declined 4.27%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.10M shares with $67.90M value, up from 724,812 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $5.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 34,097 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $260 target. Oppenheimer maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $312 target. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.13 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co owns 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Shapiro Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6,200 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd owns 33,449 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0.05% or 284,312 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,799 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.25% or 49,220 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.14% or 62,700 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). James Investment Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Company Asset Us has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 321,318 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory accumulated 0.31% or 264,921 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc invested 3.51% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Glenmede Com Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 7,500 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Hallmark Capital reported 31,477 shares. 24,243 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Chemical Savings Bank holds 15,029 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 11,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 60,469 shares. Franklin reported 26,467 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonoco Products had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) on Monday, June 24 to “Sell” rating.