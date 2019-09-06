Arrow Financial Has Lifted Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding by $519,520; Market Value Rose; Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Holder Dafna Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.28 Million

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The hedge fund held 571,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 396,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 151,786 shares traded. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 15/05/2018 – Alon Reports ‘Minor’ Issue, Emissions at Texas Refinery; 09/03/2018 – ALON BIG SPRING REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® New Data Demonstrated Eptinezumab Increased Migraine-Free Intervals (Up to 32.5 days) and Improved Q; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON COMMENTS ON GOVT. CUT IN GASOLINE MARKETING MARGIN; 26/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Jeremy Green to Its Bd of Directors; 13/05/2018 – Julia Connolly, Alon Neidich; 08/05/2018 – $ALDR anti-CGRP BLA filing pushed back from 2H18 to 1Q19; 09/03/2018 – Alon Reports Operational Problems at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erin Lavelle Oper Chief; 11/04/2018 – Alder Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $225.7. About 331,366 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 28,305 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem by 81,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,789 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

More notable recent Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alder’s eptinezumab shows treatment effect in late-stage migraine study – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at Two Upcoming September Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) While The Price Tanked 65% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares to 4,784 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,280 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California holds 10,200 shares. Pennsylvania Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,028 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 6,634 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt reported 24,017 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. 10,964 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. Kistler reported 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 41,478 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 82,937 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Corp reported 16,968 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 1,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 340,100 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 0.06% or 3,456 shares. Cibc Ww Inc holds 1,613 shares.