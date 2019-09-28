Arrow Financial Has Lifted By $769,284 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered By $218.86 Million Its Coty Cl A (COTY) Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Coty Inc Cl A (COTY) stake by 98.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 16.84 million shares as Coty Inc Cl A (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 175,000 shares with $2.35M value, down from 17.01M last quarter. Coty Inc Cl A now has $7.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.02 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F

Arrow Financial Corp increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 33.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp acquired 14,246 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 56,801 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 42,555 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 32.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 364,824 shares. 13,202 are held by Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd. 123,567 are held by Interest. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.27% or 371,037 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). The Colorado-based Paragon Capital Management Limited has invested 0.29% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 71,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors Inc accumulated 39,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1.93M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 7.88% above currents $10.53 stock price. Coty had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 2.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. HARF PETER bought $9.98 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. $325,962 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Singer Robert S. $2.06M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Hughes Fiona. The insider Goudet Olivier bought $476,380. The insider Laubies Pierre bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50M.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (Call) (NYSE:AXS) stake by 58,300 shares to 500,000 valued at $29.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. Duke (NYSE:DRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 5,914 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Limited owns 1.35M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il owns 228,900 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamel Associates Inc has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 931,645 shares. Cumberland Advisors reported 5,550 shares. L S Advsrs holds 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 106,664 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.61% or 16,157 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.01% or 10,022 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1.19% or 312,674 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mgmt Company has 191,674 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 175,864 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Pension Serv invested in 4.87 million shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Arrow Financial Corp decreased Monster Beverage Corp stake by 18,015 shares to 17,040 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) stake by 24,400 shares and now owns 3,625 shares. Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.