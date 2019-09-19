Arrow Financial Has Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Position; Last Week Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $4500 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 34.89% above currents $27.8 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Arrow Financial Corp increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 12.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp acquired 16,662 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 152,592 shares with $4.43 million value, up from 135,930 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $279.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 65.22 million shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS

The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 1.14M shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 16/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 23; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: On Completion of the Transaction, Expected in Myriad’s Fiscal 1Q19, Counsyl Will Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Myriad; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Myriad Announces Research Collaboration with University of Leeds – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MYGN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, MYGN, GHDX, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,703 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Cornerstone Advsr owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 446,218 shares. Kestrel Inv Management Corp invested in 3.05% or 231,875 shares. Proshare Advisors holds 32,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.01% stake. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 86,787 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 952,818 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 60,444 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 109,217 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 49,796 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 26 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0.03% or 59,228 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 32,164 shares.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 463.33 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.74% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sageworth Co accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Inc has 10.61 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 115,575 were reported by Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.42% or 30.20M shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Com reported 39,408 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 1.51% or 359,193 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boltwood Cap owns 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,252 shares. Logan Mngmt stated it has 8,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Endeavour Cap reported 239,538 shares. Wms Lc invested in 0.12% or 16,542 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability has 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 91,153 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 39,456 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.