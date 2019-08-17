Arrow Financial Has Increased Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Omers Administration Decreased Stake

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.15 million, down from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 780,527 shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 713,759 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,070 shares to 70,894 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,280 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 9,199 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability accumulated 884,962 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 2,345 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.40M shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 539,100 shares. 51,881 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Llc. 1,139 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 135 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 6,107 are owned by Chemical National Bank. Retirement Of Alabama owns 102,270 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Com, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,739 shares. Cincinnati Fincl stated it has 113,400 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,965 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $123.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).