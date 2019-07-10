Arrow Financial Has Cut Caterpillar (CAT) Stake By $637,875; Triumph Group (TGI) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Arrow Financial Corp decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 59.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,725 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 3,280 shares with $445,000 value, down from 8,005 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $76.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 2.56 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate

Triumph Group Inc (TGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 82 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 65 sold and decreased their stakes in Triumph Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 49.01 million shares, down from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Triumph Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 51 Increased: 54 New Position: 28.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Caterpillar Shares Fell 14.1% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 0.34% or 11,443 shares. Valley Advisers owns 2,968 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 7,889 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,683 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 2,275 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0.09% or 333,115 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 16,270 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Of Virginia Va stated it has 3,350 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.57% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brinker holds 0.04% or 7,492 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 1.53% or 42,254 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.76 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 452,284 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Triumph Group Inc (TGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Triumph Group Nearly Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Triumph Group and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Announce Strategic Alliance – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph To Provide Engineering Services For Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Mitsubishi M100 Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It currently has negative earnings. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $26.64M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.