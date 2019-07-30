Arrow Financial Has Boosted Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding by $519,520; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $231.32. About 67,757 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 302,914 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A invested in 20,895 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 1.16% or 70,628 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 13,007 are owned by Shoker Inv Counsel. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 18,791 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 214,295 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 71,742 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Excalibur Mgmt Corporation owns 15,082 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,702 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 4,543 shares. Investment House Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,500 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 1,275 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 155 shares. 16,425 were accumulated by Long Road Investment Counsel Lc. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,226 shares. Stoneridge Partners owns 2,319 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Field & Main Bancorp has 140 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 2,000 are owned by Moller Svcs. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 0.06% or 3,456 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 8,747 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 8,401 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Carderock Cap Management invested in 1.53% or 19,708 shares. 9,810 were accumulated by Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il. 37,029 are held by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 1,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares to 53,110 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,067 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).