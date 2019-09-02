Arrow Financial Decreased Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $310,070 as Stock Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined While Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Its Position

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 70,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 73,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 93,250 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, down from 96,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,813 shares to 22,663 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.