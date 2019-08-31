Arrow Financial Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.75 Million; Share Price Rose; North Star Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by $548,550 as Stock Value Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 80,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 88,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. It closed at $64.92 lastly. It is down 0.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs makes first hire in cryptocurrency markets unit; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action over female pay discrimination; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 77,879 shares to 533,427 shares, valued at $36.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 28,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX).

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.72M for 13.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

