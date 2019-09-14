Arrow Financial Cut Holding in Masco (MAS) as Shares Rose; Cadinha & Co Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 8,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 83,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 91,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 55.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $917,000, up from 4,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Group Incorporated reported 2,900 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 1,480 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr has 0.72% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 98,564 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Com owns 2,529 shares. Fiera accumulated 3.75M shares. Bokf Na reported 78,832 shares stake. 14,594 are held by Azimuth Capital Mgmt. Manchester Capital Limited has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,221 shares. Ar Asset Inc reported 14,400 shares. Narwhal Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,033 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 7,564 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt invested in 2.07% or 28,710 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 66,483 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.52% or 97,347 shares. Burney Company, Virginia-based fund reported 101,851 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,823 shares to 113,302 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 22,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp reported 74,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 243,900 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Shine Advisory accumulated 765 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sei Investments owns 77,291 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,250 shares. 594 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp Inc. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 225,968 shares stake. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability invested in 219,054 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 66,396 shares. Citizens & Northern invested in 0.87% or 39,671 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability has 26,934 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc stated it has 8,798 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 599 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.