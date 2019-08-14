Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Both Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.29 N/A 2.46 13.53 Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.44 N/A 1.82 15.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arrow Financial Corporation and Univest Financial Corporation. Univest Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arrow Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arrow Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.57 shows that Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Univest Financial Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrow Financial Corporation and Univest Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 70.4% respectively. 3.2% are Arrow Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Univest Financial Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Univest Financial Corporation.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats Univest Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.