Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.18 N/A 2.46 13.53 Two River Bancorp 15 3.94 N/A 1.55 9.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Two River Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Two River Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrow Financial Corporation and Two River Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta means Arrow Financial Corporation’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Two River Bancorp’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrow Financial Corporation and Two River Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 25%. 3.2% are Arrow Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.4% of Two River Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has 3.87% stronger performance while Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats Two River Bancorp on 10 of the 9 factors.