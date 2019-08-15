Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|34
|4.18
|N/A
|2.46
|13.53
|Two River Bancorp
|15
|3.94
|N/A
|1.55
|9.16
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Two River Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Two River Bancorp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Arrow Financial Corporation and Two River Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|13.6%
|1.2%
|Two River Bancorp
|0.00%
|9.7%
|1%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.57 beta means Arrow Financial Corporation’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Two River Bancorp’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Arrow Financial Corporation and Two River Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 25%. 3.2% are Arrow Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.4% of Two River Bancorp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|-2.03%
|-3.59%
|-0.57%
|4.89%
|-11.82%
|3.87%
|Two River Bancorp
|1.21%
|-1.86%
|-5.77%
|-10.63%
|-23.21%
|-6.88%
For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has 3.87% stronger performance while Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance.
Summary
Arrow Financial Corporation beats Two River Bancorp on 10 of the 9 factors.
