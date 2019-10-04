Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 33 1.92 14.45M 2.46 13.53 Tompkins Financial Corporation 80 2.01 12.27M 5.35 15.32

Demonstrates Arrow Financial Corporation and Tompkins Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Tompkins Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arrow Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 44,393,241.17% 13.6% 1.2% Tompkins Financial Corporation 15,295,437.55% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrow Financial Corporation and Tompkins Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 52%. Arrow Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 1.1% are Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Arrow Financial Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.