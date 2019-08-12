Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.27 N/A 2.46 13.53 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 2.85 N/A 1.20 19.11

Demonstrates Arrow Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Arrow Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Orrstown Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arrow Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial Corporation has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrow Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 42% respectively. About 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.