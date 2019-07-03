Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Both Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.36 N/A 2.52 13.28 Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 2.77 N/A 3.40 10.68

Table 1 highlights Arrow Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Arrow Financial Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Arrow Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Evans Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arrow Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial Corporation has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arrow Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 58.7%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -0.24% -1.53% -4.27% -4.24% -5.62% 4.31% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Arrow Financial Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.